Environment Canada warns that appreciable rainfall on the way by early afternoon.

They say that a warm front associated with a low pressure area will move through the region today, bringing a a couple of rounds of rain.

The initial band of rain from an area of thunderstorms that has since weakened is approaching from northern Indiana and Ohio. Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm of rain are possible from this band as it moves through portions of Southwestern Ontario this afternoon.

It will taper off a little later this afternoon followed by another round of showers tonight with some additional rainfall, albeit not overly significant.

This is below Environment Canada’s criterion for rainfall warning when the ground is frozen.

Occasional rain along with very mild temperatures more typical of April is expected again on Tuesday.