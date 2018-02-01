Four local restaurants made the OpenTable list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2017.

These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners across Canada.

“From coast to coast, Canada has endless romantic dining options,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer, OpenTable. “This year’s list is the ideal guide for those looking to spark connection on Valentine’s Day and beyond, featuring an array of restaurants that offer memorable experiences, from casual to fine dining.”

Locally those chosen were Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant, Neros Steakhouse, Oxley Estate Winery and Take Five Bistro.