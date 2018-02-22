Are you looking to meet new friends?

With the help of a good book, the Windsor Public Library plans on providing a fun and casual way for you to meet other adults in a casual, low-key and fun environment.

A speed friending workshop is planned for those in the 36 to 55 age bracket at the W.F. Chisholm Branch on Monday, February 26th from 6pm to 7:30 pm. Participants will have the opportunity to be paired up for a short, five-minute chat to get acquainted.

Library staff will facilitate the workshop and ask all participants to arrive with a favourite book as a point of conversation. They will also provide other conversation starters to ensure the five-minute sessions move along smoothly. At the conclusion of the event, ‘frienders’ will complete a question sheet which will ask them to identify participants with whom they would like to chat further and become new ‘pals’. Library staff will provide contact information to those participants who form a match.

Those interested in participating should register as soon as possible as there are only 30 spots available. To register or for more information, call 519-255-6700, Extension 3310 or e-mail us at [email protected] or [email protected]

Refreshments will be provided.