The Town of LaSalle’s 2018 interim tax bills were mailed on Friday, February 2nd.

The town asks that you contact the Finance Department at 519-969-7770, ext. 1230 if you did not receive an interim tax notice and should have received one. Failure to receive a tax bill does not mean that there are no taxes owing for your property. Interest will be added for late payments.

The Interim Tax Notice covers approximately 50% of the taxes paid in 2017. Due dates for the interim tax bill are Friday, February 23rd and Friday, April 27th.

The 2018 Final Tax Notice will be mailed in June, with due dates of Friday, June 29th and Friday, August 31st.