Tuesday evening, Lakeshore Council recognized Dr. Raymond Anderson as one of four recipients in Ontario to receive the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s 2018 Council Award.

Anderson, who has a family practice in Lakeshore’s community of Comber, has served the community for 43 years.

During the meeting, Mayor Bain and Council recognized and thanked Dr. Anderson, presenting him with a handcrafted memory box made by George Pearson.

“Councillor McKinley and I individually composed letters of support in recognition of Dr. Anderson’s outstanding dedication to his patients. Dr. Anderson is a hero of our local community,” Mayor Bain remarked.

Over the years, Anderson has made outstanding contributions to the profession and to his community over the years he has practiced having approximately 6,000 patients and making himself available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to his patients.