Monday February 12th, 2018

Posted at 11:12am

Crime
Windsor Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed a Windsor jewellery store.

Police say that around 2pm on Monday, February 5th, 2018 a man entered a jewellery store in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East with his identity concealed.

He jumped the front counter, took a quantity of jewelry, and ran out the door.

The suspect was described as a white male with a medium complexion, 5’10-6’0, with a slim build.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch were able to identify the suspect.

Sean Brown, a 31 year old male from Windsor, is charged with one count of robbery.

