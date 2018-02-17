

Jackson Park is now open to the public with the exception of the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Garden.

The sunken garden itself will also be open by the end of next week. The garden is currently fenced off to facilitate removal of the central tree, and the fencing will remain beyond next week, but its gates will soon be opened to permit pedestrian traffic through the garden paths.

The park’s perimeter trails have now been cleared, and the city says that there are still items in the park that cannot be removed because of frozen ground such as the light tunnel frames and decorative roping posts, which staff are continuing to remove as weather permits, these items should not impede access to trails.