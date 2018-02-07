The snow has been falling this week and with more on the way, city road crews have been busy keeping the main streets clear of snow and ice.

Have you every wondered just how much this costs?

According to the City, as soon as the snow starts to fly, City of Windsor crews hit the streets and start to tackle the 21 main salter/ plow routes consisting of the expressway, arterial, and collector streets (think Walker, Wyandotte, Tecumseh, Huron Church and others).

A complete pass of a salting route can take between three and six hours, depending on the time of day and traffic conditions. The city says the average cost for this operation is $12,000/hr.

How about intersections? They’re salted and/or plowed when conditions warrant. According to the city, the average time to clear intersections is around 8 hours. The cost? $96,000.

Residential streets are plowed when accumulation exceeds 4 inches — and only after all main routes have been cleared. The average time/cost to do all streets in 24 hours at the cost of $300,000.

You can use the City of Windsor website to see where the plows have been.