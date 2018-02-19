The Fraser Institute is out with its annual rankings of Ontario’s high schools.

According to the report, St. Anne Catholic High School was the top school in the Windsor-Essex area coming in 59th place out of 747 secondary schools in Ontario.

Vincent Massey Secondary School was the top school for the public board coming in 68th.

At the Catholic French School Board, E.J.Lajeunesse was the top school coming in at 397th.

The overall rating out of 10 on the school’s performance comes from seven indicators, all of which are derived from province-wide tests of literacy and mathematics skills that are administered by the province’s Education Quality and Accountability Office.

A complete listing of the ranking can be found here.