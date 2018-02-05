Windsor Police are looking for two suspects after they were confronted by a home owner during a break and enter.

Police say that around 2:45am Monday morning, the home owner was woken by two males kicking at the front door of his residence in the 1000 block of Hickory Road.

As he went to look he observed them heading to his back door. They forced open the rear door and were confronted by the complainant.

One of the suspects brandished a knife and the complainant sustained a minor cut to his hand which didn’t require medical attention. The suspects then ran out the back door.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a dark complexion, 5’11, 30’s, with a shaved head. He was wearing dark pants and a black hoodie.

The second is described as a male, 5’11, wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.