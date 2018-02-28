Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. is hosting an onsite open house event for resume drop-offs this Saturday, March 3rd to fill a number of full-time bottling technician and manufacturing process operator roles.

Wages start at $20.46, progressing to $31.46 including great benefits & pension programs.

“We are very excited to bring in new talent and continue to grow our company,” says Angelo DeMarco, HR Director at Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. “As we mark 160 years since this company was founded, we’re proud of upholding our tradition of innovation and quality that’s made possible from the passion and dedication of our employees.”

It takes place from 9am to 2pm at 2072 Riverside Drive East in Hiram Walker & Sons Limited Building 20.

You can find more information on their website.