Rain and possible thunderstorms should be expected tonight and early Sunday morning according to Environment Canada.

They say that an area of rain is expected to affect regions near and north of Lake Erie tonight into early Sunday morning. Some embedded thunderstorms are possible as well with brief heavy downpours, although at this point it appears that the majority of the activity will remain south of Lake Erie. The activity should quickly end Sunday morning as the weather system responsible moves to the northeast.

Although rainfall amounts are only expected to be in the 10 to 20 millimetre range, the recent rains and snowmelt have resulted in nearly saturated conditions. As a result, even modest rainfall may have impacts in some places.

In addition, for areas close to the eastern shores of Lake Erie, southwest winds gusting to 80 km/h will develop Sunday morning and persist for much of the day before diminishing in the evening.