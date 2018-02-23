Windsor Police are reminding the community of the potential dangers associated with meeting a stranger over the internet after an incident this week.

Police say that on Tuesday, February 20th, a Windsor man made arrangements over the internet to meet with a female stranger.

They met that day in the 700 block of St. Antoine Street around 6pm. The pair entered a residence and once inside, the victim was confronted by a group of males and females. He was forced into his vehicle and the suspects proceeded to drive him, in his vehicle, to multiple bank machines within the city where the suspects used his financial cards to make purchases and withdrawals.

The victim was eventually released, with the suspects fleeing from his vehicle on foot, in the 3400 block of Riberdy Road.

The victim was not injured. He did report a quantity of items taken from him and his vehicle.

On Wednesday, February 21st at approximately 3:30pm officers were investigating an unrelated theft of car keys that occurred in the 4300 block of Walker Road regarding the theft of car keys. This investigation led officers to a motel located in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue.

Police attended a room at the hotel, and further investigation linked several occupants to the original robbery report.

Four people have been arrested and each face numerous charges including robbery, kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.