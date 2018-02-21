A flood watch has been issued.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says that total rainfall depths within the Essex Region have ranged from approximately 40 mm to 70 mm resulting in standing water in many areas throughout the region.

Waterways are currently flowing at elevated levels but are generally contained to their channels and associated low-lying floodplains. Once the rain ends, water will continue to drain from the lands to the region’s waterways and ultimately outlet to Lake St. Clair, Lake Erie and the Detroit River.

Elevated water levels are expected in the region’s waterways for the next few days the continued potential to cause flooding in all low-lying areas adjacent to waterways.

Along most major waterways, the remaining ice cover is flowing towards the lakes and the Detroit River. There remains the potential for ice blockages at bridge and culvert locations due to flow within the waterways. Nearshore lake areas within the region remain covered with ice of varying thickness. As a result, there remains the potential for ice blockage and flooding at the outlet sections of the region’s waterways.

If possible to be undertaken in a safe manner, property owners should consider inspecting areas of their properties for catch basin locations and other surface water inlets and make these areas free of debris.