Lakeshore’s community of Lighthouse Cove in the eastern portion of Lakeshore on the Thames River is at risk for potential flooding as high water levels flow through Chatham downstream to the mouth of the Thames River at Lake St. Clair.

Sand and sand bags are available free of charge at the Tremblay Beach Conservation area and also at the end of Haven Avenue off Tisdelle Drive. Residents in the area are welcome to make sandbags to protect their property.

Residents should monitor water levels through the next 48 hours. Residents with properties that back onto watercourses and the river should secure their properties and remove any items that could be damaged by flooding or get loose and become floating debris. Attempts should also be made to ensure that catch basins and other drainage works are free of debris and can function properly.

People should take extra caution and avoid the river, ditches, and streams. The combination of slippery banks, floating debris, and fast-moving cold water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from the water.