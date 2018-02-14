The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook for the area.

They say the chance for runoff from melting snow will occur because of temperatures above freezing today and potentially reaching 6°C tomorrow.

In addition, 10mm to 15mm of precipitation are predicted for tomorrow which ERCA estimates will increase the runoff potential.

They say runoff generated from the snow melt and rain has the potential to cause flooding throughout the entire region including all low lying areas and at drainage catch basins, standpipes and other surface water drainage inlets.

ERCA is also warning that runoff will cause ice and snow-covered river and waterway surfaces to break, creating dangerous conditions to be on the ice.