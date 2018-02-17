With rain in the forecast across southern Ontario on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook.

The weather system is expected to bring with total rainfall amounts of up to 40mm. In addition, temperatures are expected to be well above seasonal with daytime highs between 5°C and 10°C, and the ground still frozen they warn that runoff generated from the additional snow melt and rain has the potential to cause flooding throughout the entire region.

The recent snow melts and rain is directing runoff into all waterways within the Essex Region. As a result, many waterways now have flowing water in the upper reaches with ice starting to rupture and move. The refrozen ice in most waterways has ruptured previously and ice quality is inconsistent throughout the region.

With the predicted warm temperatures and rain, flow within the waterways is expected to increase and the ice will continue to degrade and rupture

along all waterways and may start to flow downstream. Flowing ice within open waterways can create ice blockages at bridges and culverts resulting in flooding of the low-lying areas adjacent to the waterways.

If possible, property owners should consider inspecting areas of their properties for catch basin locations and other surface water inlets and make these areas free of debris.