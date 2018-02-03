Winter is here and by the looks of it, it’s not going anywhere, anytime soon. We’d like to share some cold weather driving safety tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe and in control this season.

Invest in winter tires

While winter tires are not legally required in Ontario, we highly recommend you invest in them. The argument we hear most often is, “why do I need winter tires if I have a good set of all-seasons?” For starters “all season” does not apply to Albertan winters! They lose their ability to grip the road when the temperature drops below seven degrees, which increases the likelihood for you to skid and slide.

Snow tires on the other hand are built to deal with negative temperatures and provide better traction in snow and on ice, they can also shorten your braking distance by nearly 25 percent. Make the investment for yourself and those who you share the road with. Make sure both you and your car are properly equipped before you head out

Always do a quick check of your vehicle before you hit the road. Ensure your car has more than enough antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, working lights and windshield wipers, and that your winter tires are on and properly inflated. Most importantly, make sure to have tested your battery, especially before long trips to avoid being stranded in the cold with a car that won’t start. Create a survival kit

Regardless of how prepared you are accidents happen and having a survival kit in your trunk can help ease the stress of the situation. Your kit should always include a shovel, booster cables, warm blanket, gloves, windshield wiper fluid, stocked first aid kit, snow brush or scraper, flashlight and batteries, water bottles and non-perishable, high-energy foods. Avoid using cruise control

To some, especially those that commute long distances, cruise control may be second nature but it can be dangerous when the roads are covered in snow, ice or even rain. If your car happens to skid or hydroplane, it will accelerate and spin the wheels quickly in an attempt maintain a constant speed, resulting in you losing control of your vehicle. Slow down!

The most important thing to remember when driving in the winter is to slow down. Driving according to the conditions is the easiest and smartest thing you can do to help keep yourself and others safe. Monitor the weather, don’t hesitate to pullover if visibility becomes an issue and know that it’s okay to postpone a trip or stay home to ensure your safety and that of others.

Interested in learning more? Call the Walker Road Allstate Agency at 519-969-4466, or better yet, feel free to stop by the office. For more helpful tips and information, visit the GOOD HANDS blog at goodhandsadvice.ca.