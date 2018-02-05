Several county towns are looking for their portion in savings from the 2016 library strike to carry out some repairs and upgrades to their libraries.

When they strike ended, the Essex County Library Board returned $790,000 in unspent money to the County and placed it into a reserve.

The Essex County Library Board was instructed to provide their recommendations for how the funds would be spent in each town.

Several requests have now been put forward for consideration.

The Town of Amherstburg is looking for their full amount of $92,396 for the remediation of damage to the lower level of the Sandwich Street branch caused by water seepage.

The Town of Essex requests their full amount of $75,013 for a new roof, to install a new canopy roof at the library entrance, and for three new HVAC units.

The Town of Kingsville is requesting $40,000 for the installation of three accessible door operators to improve washroom accessibility at the Highline Branch and to replace the windows and doors of the Harrow branch.

The Town of Lakeshore is looking to spend $32,000 to install a concrete walkway in front of Toldo Branch and to replace the walkway at the Stoney Point Branch.

Leamington is looking to spend their full amount of $98,951 to support a 2018 major renovation project to the Leamington Branch.