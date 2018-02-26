A fatal two-vehicle crash in Leamington is under investigation.

According to the OPP, it happened around 11pm on February 25th, 2018 on Talbot Road East east of Essex County Road 37.

They say that one of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was transported to an area hospital with serious but believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

There was no one else in the vehicles.

Talbot Road East between Essex County Road 37 and Mersea Road 21 will be closed for several hours as the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators complete their investigation.