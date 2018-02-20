Police say that no charges will be laid after a Essex man shot his neighbours dog in order to protect his livestock.

Police say it happened around 9pm on February 18th, 2018 in the 4000 block of Concession 4.

They say that the neighbour admitted to shooting the dog with a small calibre firearm as the dog was on his property and he was protecting his livestock.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary clinic and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

OPP say that the protection of livestock and poultry from dogs act clearly states that “any person may kill a dog that is found straying at any time, and not under proper control, upon premises where livestock or poultry are habitually kept”.