This Monday is Family Day, and some city and county services are reduced. Here is a look at what is open and what is closed.

Municipal Services:

City Hall and Towns Halls across Essex County are closed.

The 311 centre is closed, but 211 is open 24 hours.

There will be no city garbage collection. You are asked to refer to your collection calendars for schedule changes.

The public drop-off and household chemical waste depots on Central Avenue is closed.

All community centres and all customer care centres will be closed with the exception of scheduled rentals.

All indoor pools will be closed with the exception of the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, which will be open 10am to 4pm for adult short course fit lanes and open adult swim. The Fitness Centre will be open from 6am to 8pm.

All arenas will be closed.

Charles Clark Square will have free supervised skating (weather permitting) from 8:30am to 11pm.

Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink is open for rentals from 8am to 11am and offers free public skating, weather permitting from 1pm to 3pm.

Adventure Bay is open 10am to 8pm.

Parking Enforcement:

There will be no city parking enforcement and municipal ticket payment offices will be closed. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at www.citywindsor.ca.

Transit Windsor:

City buses will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule.

The Tunnel Bus will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

The Customer Service Office at 300 Chatham Street West is open regular hours on Monday. The sales office at 3700 North Service Road East will be closed.

Windsor Public Library

All locations of the Windsor Public Library will be closed on Monday.

All Essex County Library locations are also closed.

Shopping:

Devonshire Mall is open 11am to 6pm.

Tecumseh Mall is open 12noon to 5pm.

Windsor Crossing is open 10am to 6pm.

LCBO and Beer Stores are closed.

Mail: