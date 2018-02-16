Mostly CloudyNow
0 °C
32 °F
Partly CloudyFri
5 °C
41 °F		Mostly CloudySat
2 °C
36 °F		ClearSun
5 °C
41 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday February 16th, 2018

Posted at 9:00am

Essex
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Residents in the Town of Essex have plenty to do this Family Day Monday.

  • Enjoy a free swim sponsored by the Healthy Kids Community Challenge from 2:30pm to 4:00pm at the Essex Recreation Complex.
  • Hit the ice at the free Family Skate hosted by the Essex Rotary Club at the Essex Centre Sports Complex- Libro Rink, from 2pm to 3:30pm. You are asked to bring a gently used book for their Little Libraries program.
  • Hit the ice during a free Family Skate from 2pm to 3:20pm at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre.
  • At the Essex Centre Sports Complex and Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre the fun includes parent and tot skate from 9am to 9:50am, junior shinny from 1oam to 11:10am, intermediate shinny from 11:20am to 12:20pm and senior shinny from 12:40pm to 1:50pm.
  • Explore the history of the community with an unguided heritage tour. More details at www.essex.ca/HeritageWeek.
  • Take a dip with a full line-up of swim times at the Essex Recreation Complex.  Adult lenghts take place at 6:30am, 10am and 8pm.  Aquafit takes place at 9:15am, 10am, 10:45am, and 7:15pm.  Family swim happens at 10am and 7pm.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.