Residents in the Town of Essex have plenty to do this Family Day Monday.

Enjoy a free swim sponsored by the Healthy Kids Community Challenge from 2:30pm to 4:00pm at the Essex Recreation Complex.

Hit the ice at the free Family Skate hosted by the Essex Rotary Club at the Essex Centre Sports Complex- Libro Rink, from 2pm to 3:30pm. You are asked to bring a gently used book for their Little Libraries program.

Hit the ice during a free Family Skate from 2pm to 3:20pm at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre.

At the Essex Centre Sports Complex and Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre the fun includes parent and tot skate from 9am to 9:50am, junior shinny from 1oam to 11:10am, intermediate shinny from 11:20am to 12:20pm and senior shinny from 12:40pm to 1:50pm.

Explore the history of the community with an unguided heritage tour. More details at www.essex.ca/HeritageWeek.

Take a dip with a full line-up of swim times at the Essex Recreation Complex. Adult lenghts take place at 6:30am, 10am and 8pm. Aquafit takes place at 9:15am, 10am, 10:45am, and 7:15pm. Family swim happens at 10am and 7pm.