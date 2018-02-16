Residents in the Town of Essex have plenty to do this Family Day Monday.
- Enjoy a free swim sponsored by the Healthy Kids Community Challenge from 2:30pm to 4:00pm at the Essex Recreation Complex.
- Hit the ice at the free Family Skate hosted by the Essex Rotary Club at the Essex Centre Sports Complex- Libro Rink, from 2pm to 3:30pm. You are asked to bring a gently used book for their Little Libraries program.
- Hit the ice during a free Family Skate from 2pm to 3:20pm at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre.
- At the Essex Centre Sports Complex and Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre the fun includes parent and tot skate from 9am to 9:50am, junior shinny from 1oam to 11:10am, intermediate shinny from 11:20am to 12:20pm and senior shinny from 12:40pm to 1:50pm.
- Explore the history of the community with an unguided heritage tour. More details at www.essex.ca/HeritageWeek.
- Take a dip with a full line-up of swim times at the Essex Recreation Complex. Adult lenghts take place at 6:30am, 10am and 8pm. Aquafit takes place at 9:15am, 10am, 10:45am, and 7:15pm. Family swim happens at 10am and 7pm.
