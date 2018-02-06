The Town of Essex is celebrating Heritage Week from February 20th to 22nd.

This year’s theme, “Heritage Stands the Test of Time,” aims to connect Town history with the modern era.

“We have an exciting schedule of events which will give our residents the chance to learn from experts directly or explore our community’s history on their own,” says Richard Meloche, Deputy Mayor and Chair of the Essex Municipal Heritage Committee.

On Tuesday, February 20th, two Town residents will receive Heritage Preservation Awards at the Regular Council Meeting starting at 6pm at the Essex Civic Centre. Both residents have demonstrated a dedication to protecting and celebrating local heritage.

On Wednesday, February 21st, at 1pm at the Essex Train Station Bill Brundage will give a presentation on the restoration of the Boblo Island Blockhouse. The blockhouse was constructed to keep a lookout on Canadian rebels and American sympathizers looking to invade Canada during the rebellions of 1837-1838. Brundage and a team of volunteers have worked diligently since 2010 to restore the blockhouse.

On Thursday, February 22nd, at 5pm at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre members of the public are invited to bring in their historic documents, photos and projector slides for a scan-a-thon. This is a chance to help further the preservation of local and family history.

Following the scan-a-thon, at 6:30pm residents are invited to Seamus Gunn’s presentation on the first 30 years of Confederation. As the second part of his wildly popular presentation from 2017, Gunn brings an engaging first-person story-telling style to describe the birth of our country.

A full schedule of events and more information on the Town’s heritage assets can be found online at www.essex.ca/HeritageWeek.