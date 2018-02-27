ClearNow
Tuesday February 27th, 2018

A 59-year-old LaSalle man is facing charges after a Highway 3 crash.

OPP say the two vehicle crash happened around 6:40pm on February 21st, 2018 on Highway 3 underneath the E.C Row Expressway.

A mini-van and a pickup truck collided and upon police investigation the driver of the pickup truck exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

The driver is facing charges if impaired operation of a motor vehicle and drive motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol.

His driver’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded.

