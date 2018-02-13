Last weeks snow helped to keep a drunk driver off of the street.

OPP say around 9pm on February 8th, 2018 they were called for reports of a vehicle that left the roadway and was stuck in the snow on Essex County Road 2 Lakeshore.

The OPP arrived and the driver of the vehicle exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.

The 67-year-old Tilbury man is charged with care or control of a motor while impaired by alcohol and fail or refuse to provide sample.

His driver’s licence has been suspended and his motor vehicle impounded.