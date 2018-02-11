Last updated: Sunday February 11th, 1:49pm
A pedestrian was struck and killed by train in east Windsor Saturday evening.
Police say it happened around 6:30 pm on the railroad tracks located at...
An OPP officer suffered minor injuries after being struck on Highway 401 Wednesday.
Police say that around 9:45am, the officer was investigating a collision on Highway 401 near Merlin Road.
While investigating...
Alexander Peji has won a top prize of $1,000 a week for life with Instant Cash For Life (game #1173).
“I play the lottery often,” shared Alexander, while at the OLG...
Last updated: Sunday February 11th, 1:48pm
A transport driver is facing a number of charges after running into a snow plow on the 401.
It happened around noon in the west bound...
Windsor was hammered Friday with its most significant snowfall in years, resulting in more than 20cm of accumulation in some areas, and much higher drifts of snow in areas other...
The totals are in for Friday’s snow storm. Snow began early Friday morning and finally tapered off late in the evening.
Environment Canada says that as of 9am Saturday morning, Windsor...
Comment With Facebook