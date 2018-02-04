SnowNow
Sunday February 4th, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Take A Look Inside The New Location Of City Cyclery

City Cyclery has opened back up in Windsor–with a lot of old and a lot of new aspects. The establishment, which is now under new owners, is located closer to the...

Starbucks Coming To Leamington

From Brotto Family Holdings Ltd. website. A new Starbucks is coming to Leamington. Monday evening town council approved the development of 291 Erie Street South by Brotto Family Holdings Ltd. The new 2,000...

Point Pelee And Fort Malden Hiring Summer Students

Parks Canada in southwestern Ontario student recruitment campaign is now underway offering numerous positions at Point Pelee National Park and Fort Malden, as well as Fort George and HMSC Haida...

PHOTO AND VIDEO: Break-In Suspect

Windsor Police are looking to identify a break-in suspect. They say it happened Friday, January 12th, 2018 in the 2500 block of Norcrest Avenue. Police say that the complainant came home to...

Take A Look At The Proposed Walkerville Distillery District

Mayor Drew Dilkens Facebook Page As part of the 2018 enhanced capital budget, Windsor City Council at the request of Mayor Drew Dilkens set aside 5 million dollars for the districting...

Former Bentley’s Roadhouse Could Become City Property

A vacant former night club on Ouellette Avenue could come under city ownership. The former Bentley’s Roadhouse located at 747-757 Ouellette owes the city $194,716 in unpaid taxes and penalties.  The city was...

Local Restaurants Make Top 100 List Of Most Romantic Spots

Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant (from Facebook) Four local restaurants made the OpenTable list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2017. These awards reflect the combined opinions of more than...

New Confirmed Case Of Dog Flu In Windsor-Essex County

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports that there is one additional dog that has tested positive for canine influenza, on top of the seven cases reported last month. The Health Unit...

Police Make Drug Bust

Windsor Police have made a drug bust. Police say that on Wednesday January 31, 2018 they applied for and were granted judicial permission to search a residence located in the 3800...

Man Dies After Being Pulled From The Detroit River

A 53-year-old man has died after being pulled from the Detroit River on Wednesday. Police say around 1:15pm they were called to the 1500 block of Riverside Drive West where a...

