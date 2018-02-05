A new interactive mapping tool that tells the cleanup story of the Detroit River has been launched by the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup.

Remediation efforts on the Canadian side in the Detroit River include sediment cleanup, habitat restoration, municipal and industrial wastewater treatment infrastructure upgrades, non-point source pollution management as well as a suite of ongoing studies, investigations, monitoring, research, education and outreach. The story map highlights the projects that have taken place over the past thirty since the river was designated as an Area of Concern under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement.

“Many organizations, groups and individuals come together under the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup umbrella to work towards ecological recovery,” said Claire Sanders, the Remedial Action Plan Coordinator. “And after 30 years of work together, we are seeing the fruits of our labour – the Detroit River is improving. This story map tool will grow as we continue to implement more projects and research as we work towards removing the Detroit River from the list of Areas of Concern.”

To explore the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup’s Story Map visit www.detroitriver.ca/storymap.