

As the city prepares for the construction of an arch over Sandwich Street at the eastern entrance to one of Windsor’s most historic neighbourhoods, Mayor Drew Dilkens is looking to hear the stories of Sandwich.

Part of the arch construction includes 14 Stories of Sandwich on plaques at the limestone bases of the arch.

One plaque will comment on the Tecumseh Brock Monument located in the roundabout. One plaque will comment on the archaeology that took place during the construction of the roundabout. The stories on the remaining 12 plaques will be determined through online selection of the top stories identified in a public survey.

These stories are intended to share some of the many heritage stories that have contributed to the fabric of what Sandwich Town is today.

Submissions have been received and it is now time to vote to identify the top stories. The Stories of Sandwich submissions tell of the historic buildings and businesses, the people, and the public spaces located within Sandwich Town.

You can find the survey here.