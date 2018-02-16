The city is looking to finalize the design of the festival plaza along the riverfront.

Currently, the site consists of a large paved area left over from the site’s previous use as a parking lot.

The concept plan intends to create a site plan that will function for more than just large events, providing spaces that can be enjoyed all year-long.

By dividing the site into three distinct areas and creating opportunities for shade and seating within the site, the design is intended to soften the existing hardscape to blend with the rest of the riverfront park, while maintaining its main function as an event plaza.

The city is looking to see what Windsorites want to see, and a survey has been posted online here.