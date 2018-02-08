With more snow on the way, the City of Windsor wants to ensure you know the plan for road clearing.

Plowing will begin once the snow begins to fall and accumulate. An average route takes from 2 to 4 hours to complete. Once the main roads are clear, but only if more than 10 centimetres has fallen, trucks will be redeployed onto residential streets.

Motorists are asked to be patient when travelling behind a plow and give operators plenty of room. Plows typically operate at 40 kilometres per hour. Following too close to a snowplow can lead to poor visibility and vehicles risk being hit by thrown snow or ice.

Residents are reminded that sidewalks abutting their property are their responsibility. As well, under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor By-laws, residents are prohibited from shovelling snow back onto the street while clearing sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists. All sidewalks are to be cleared 12 hours after the snowfall ends for residential property owners and 4 hours for commercial property owners.