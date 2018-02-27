At Monday evenings City Council meeting, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens presented Heritage Designation Plaques and Built Heritage Awards to several building owners.

Under the Ontario Heritage Act municipalities have the authority to grant legal recognition to properties of historic and/or architectural importance by designating them. Designation helps to ensure the protection of these properties so that future generations are able to recognize and appreciate them as symbols of our history and our civic pride.

Honoured with Heritage Designation Plaques are:

The former Windsor Star Building (University of Windsor) Rigg-Shanfield House located at 942 Victoria Avenue Cunningham’s Sheet Metal Imperial Bank of Commerce located at 1586-98 Wyandotte Street East International Playing Card Company (Public School Board)



Honoured with Built Heritage Awards are:

Champion Products located at 2744 Edna Street TCI Titan Group located at 2489 Seminole Street U-Haul located at 9082 Tecumseh Road East Heimat located at 1367 Drouillard Road Michael DiFazio Reclaim Artistry located at 1023 Drouillard Road



.