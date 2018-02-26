ClearNow
0 °C
32 °F
ClearTue
12 °C
54 °F		Chance of RainWed
11 °C
51 °F		RainThu
4 °C
40 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday February 26th, 2018

Posted at 7:30pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Ratings Services has affirmed its long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings for the City of Windsor as ‘AA,’ citing the city’s “strong financial management, favourable economic conditions and low debt burden”.

S&P also issued a stable outlook for the city, noting an expectation that, “in the next two years, Windsor will maintain strong budgetary results, supported by prudent financial management, reduce its tax-supported debt burden while maintaining a healthy liquidity position.”

They also recognized Windsor’s “thorough and transparent disclosure, long-term financial sustainability plans, multiyear operating and capital budgets, and a robust investments policy”.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.