An attempt by the city to designate the former Iona College building on Sunset as heritage has failed.

The University purchased the house in late 2016 with plans to tear it down and turn it into green space for future development.

The University applied for a demolition permit late last year, but city administration denied that request and moved to designate it as a heritage building.

The University of Windsor maintained that it would cost $3 million to renovate and was cost prohibited to do so since they had no use for the building.

A motion to designate it was rejected by city council and the University will more forward with their plans.