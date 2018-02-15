The Windsor-made 2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivan has been named the 2018 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada.

Considered one of Canada’s most prestigious automotive awards, the Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year winner is decided on by votes and real-world testing from nearly 100 expert automobile critics from across the country.

This year, AJAC’s annual Canadian Car and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year voting process was notably different. For the first time, voting was expanded to include all vehicles available to Canadian buyers, not just vehicles that are new to the marketplace. AJAC’s voting journalists were able to score vehicles against all their competition, whether they were all-new for 2018 or returning models. Almost 3,000 ballots were cast on 182 vehicles, including at test fest, a multi-day October event attended by more than 60 journalists from across the country.

“There’s an extra air of significance, when one of our homegrown products wins a domestic award,” said Reid Bigland, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “Chrysler Pacifica’s recognition as 2018’s Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year reinforces its position as the most-awarded minivan of the last two years, and provides important third-party validation for the exclusive suite of versatility, style, safety and technology that it brings to Canadians.”

The award was handed out Thursday during a press conference at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.