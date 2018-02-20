Windsor Police have charged one person and are looking for a second after the murder of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier.

His body was found in the morning of Wednesday, February 14th, 2018 in an alley behind the 900 block of Church Street.

Police say that they have identified two individuals involved in this homicide.

On Saturday, February 18th, 2018 officers arrested Mal Chol, a 20-year-old male from Waterloo without incident. The arrest took place within the City of Windsor.

Chol is charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

A second male Nouraldin Rabee, a 19-year-old male from Windsor, is wanted on an arrest warrant for first degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Rabee is described as being 6’2, 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Rabee has fled the area.

Investigators have been able to confirm that the accused and the deceased victim were known to one another. It is believed that this murder was a targeted act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.