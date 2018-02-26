Windsor Police have laid charges in a human trafficking investigation.

Police say that on Thursday, February 22, 2018 an adult female victim reported to them that she began a relationship with the adult suspect male in September of 2017.

The victim reported that the suspect soon began to control her movements, forcing her into prostitution and transporting illegal firearms and narcotics. She also said that at times she had been assaulted, threatened, and forcibly confined.

It was believed that three separate residences within the city were associated to offences committed against the victim.

On Friday, February 23rd investigators applied for and were granted judicial permission to search the three different residences. During the searches officers recovered two replica firearms.

As a result of this investigation, two adults have been arrested and charged. Another two adults have been identified and currently have warrants for their arrest.

The charges include human trafficking, sexual assault, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and assault.

The accused are known to frequent both the Windsor area as well as the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators have been able to connect the victim with community partners to assist with her recovery. The names of the accused have not been published to protect the identity of the victim.