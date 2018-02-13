A Windsor man has been charged after a head on crash on Highway 3 on January 22nd.

OPP say that a pickup truck with a lone male driver was travelling westbound on Highway 3 and a tractor-trailer also with a lone occupant male driver travelling eastbound when they collided between County Road 18 and Graham Side Road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, but the driver of the pickup truck has been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being extricated from the vehicle.

Shawn Gillis, age 44 of Windsor has been charged with careless driving.

The driver of the transport was not charged.