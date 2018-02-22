Two people have been charged and police are looking for a third suspect after a home invasion.

Police say it happened around 7am on Saturday, February 17th, 2018 at a residence in the 600 block of Charles Street.

They say that two suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded money and other property from the victim. One of the suspects was known to the victim. The suspects assaulted the victim during the altercation. They also allegedly threatened him, along with two other females who were present, while holding a knife. They took a quantity of property and loaded it into a vehicle. One of the suspect’s forced the two females to leave the residence and get into a vehicle. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through investigation officers were able to determine that the females were taken to a residence in the 3100 block of Riberty Road. Officers attended this address and all the involved people exited the residence shortly later, including the two female victims. Two males were placed under arrest without further incident and some property taken from the original residence was recovered.

They say that one of the males was identified as the suspect from the original home invasion and the other was inadvertently involved.

Investigation also revealed that the second suspect involved in the home invasion got out of the vehicle before the suspect brought the two females to the second location.

Cylas Gilbert, a 40-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, assault with a weapon, two counts of kidnapping, assault, three counts of forcible confinement, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, three counts of utter threats and breach of probation.

David Ingram, a 48-year-old male from Windsor is charged with obstruct justice and accessory after the fact.

Officers from the Major Crime Branch are actively investigating the incident, including trying to identify the second suspect involved in the home invasion.

The suspect is described as a male with an olive complexion, 30 to 40 years, 6’3, 225-250lbs, with a large build, and large nose. He was wearing black toque, black sweater, black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.