Three transport truck drivers have been charged after a chain reaction crash on the 401.

OPP say it happened around 8:30am on February 7th, 2018 near Victoria Road.

A westbound tractor-trailer slowed for winter road conditions causing the following tractor-trailer to collide into the back of the first tractor-trailer. A third tractor-trailer collided into the back of the second tractor-trailer. A fourth tractor-trailer collided into the back of the third tractor-trailer.

In total, three vehicles sustained damage and had to be towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Three drivers have been charged with following too closely.