Charges have been laid after a crash on the 401.

OPP say around 8pm February 16th, 2018 a transport truck lost control near Kent Bridge Road and entered the north ditch.

The driver from Brampton has been charge with careless driving, fail to accurately complete daily inspection report, and fail to surrender inspection schedule.

The westbound on-ramp at Kent Bridge Road will be closed from 11am to 2pm to allow for the safe removal of the vehicle.