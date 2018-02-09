SnowNow
Friday February 9th, 2018

Posted at 4:27pm

City News
It was a close call for an OPP officer this afternoon on the 401.

Police say that a round 12:30pm an officer was standing by with a vehicle awaiting a tow on Highway 401 near County Road 25 .

The vehicle was not damaged and a tow truck was responding when an empty car hauler tractor-trailer left the eastbound lanes narrowly missing the vehicle and cruiser stopped on the south shoulder.

The tractor-trailer came to rest after striking a light standard at the County Road 25  eastbound off ramp.

There were no injuries and both vehicles were removed from the scene.

One eastbound lane of Highway 401 and the County Road 25 off ramp was closed for approximately two hours.

 

