This June, Caesars Windsor will celebrate a decade of entertainment at the Colosseum. As part of the anniversary celebrations planned throughout 2018, The Colosseum will host a stellar calendar of A-list concerts across a variety of genres throughout the year.

The first 10 year anniversary series entertainer announced is award-winning Canadian icon and acclaimed singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, performing on Tuesday, July 3rd at 8pm on his 2018 Ultimate World tour.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talents of Bryan Adams for the first time to the Colosseum stage. He is an international superstar and the perfect artist to kick off what will be another incredible year of shows and 10 years of headline entertainment,” said Tim Trombley, Director of Entertainment, Caesars Windsor.

Known the world over for his signature brand of feel-good rock and roll and big ballads, Bryan Adams is an icon of epic proportions. Throughout his celebrated career, Adams’ music has achieved #1 status in over 40 countries and sold over 75 million records worldwide! He has earned a Canada’s Walk of Fame induction, 18 Juno Awards, three Academy Awards, five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award and several American Music Awards for his hits “Everything I Do (I Do It For You),” “Summer of ’69,” “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Run to You” and so many more.

Tickets start at $55 Canadian and go on sale at noon at the Box Office and online at 10am on Friday, March 2nd, 2018.