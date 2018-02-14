Caesars Windsor and its employees have worked together to provided some of the area’s homeless with much-needed toiletries and winter gear.

Dozens of Caesars employees worked all day Tuesday to coordinated and packed more than 400 backpacks for Street Help and The Downtown Mission. These backpacks were filled with winter hats, gloves, toiletries and socks that were donated from a recent employee sock drive.

“Today our employees answered the call to support Street Help and The Downtown Mission by volunteering their time, either their lunch hour, their break or staying after their shift, to give back to those in need,” said Nicole Howick, Manager, HR Services. “We are proud of our generous employees who stepped up to volunteer their time or donate necessities today and throughout the year to those in need.”

Through a partnership with Street Help and The Downtown Mission, the backpacks will be handed out to homeless individuals who visit their centres for assistance. “The Downtown Mission is appreciative to be a recipient this donation,” said Ron Dunn, Executive Director, The Downtown Mission. “We are working to end homelessness and enable people to get back on their feet and for those who face nights on the streets in this cold weather, having clean, warm items are essential for both dignity and survival.”