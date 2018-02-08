A snowfall warning has been issued for Windsor and Essex County.

Environment Canada says that a disturbance brewing over the Southern Plains States is expected to move towards Southwestern Ontario tonight and Friday, and will bring a significant snowfall with it.

The snow is expected to arrive overnight and continue through Friday into Friday night. Widespread total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20cm (6 to 8 inches) are expected across the region from this snowstorm.

Driving conditions will quickly deteriorate after the snow arrives overnight.

Both the morning and afternoon commutes will be affected, and motorists should adjust travel plans accordingly.