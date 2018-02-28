Getting ready to step in the ring, Border City Wrestling (BCW) is flying high on increased exposure.

Partnering with St.Clair College the promotion will host their annual March Breakdown event on Saturday, March 3rd, starting at 7:30pm (doors open at 6:45pm) V.I.P. tickets are sold out with only general admission remaining. Needless to say, demand is high.

Mixing BCW and outside talent, the show will be filmed to air worldwide for Impact Wrestling.

“March Breakdown will feature many of Impact Wrestling’s biggest stars including current World Champion Austin Aries, Alberto El Patron, and Matt Sydal (the former Evan Bourne from WWE.,)” said BCW partner, James Trepanier. “We’ll also have Eli Drake, Moose, Braxton Sutter, Trevor Lee, and Knockouts Allie and Sienna! I think the most interesting match will be our Tag-Team championship match as champions Phil Atlas & Brent Banks have been at odds lately — we’ll be settling our Tag-Team Championship situation in an interesting fashion.”

The stacked card is partially due to BCW’s Scott D’Amore becoming Impact Wrestling’s Executive Vice President. Although he’s written for them several times in the past, his new position has strengthened the long-running affiliation.

“It’s already resulted in a great deal of added exposure for BCW,” said Trepanier. “Matches from our last St. Clair College and Belleville Michigan shows have been prominently featured on Impact Wrestling programming and storylines. The outlook for 2018 and beyond is that we can expect more Impact cameras at our events to continue to bring BCW to a Worldwide audience.”

On top of this, graduates from BCW’s Can-Am Wrestling School are also making waves in the industry. El Reverso, a past graduate, returned to the promotion last year and has enjoyed great momentum since. More pro-wrestlers have been making their way onto television as well with BCW’s current champion Kongo Kong becoming a regular fixture on Impact Wrestling. Hakim Zane won a contract through their Global Forged competition and is now part of the Desi Hit Squad as well.

March Breakdown also continues another long-running partnership. Working with St. Clair College Entertainment Technology students, BCW’s live shows are able to evolve. This includes making changes to pyrotechnics, lighting and entrance sets.

Running for 25 years, the promotion stays fresh in other ways too. Beyond bringing in big names, BCW has something to ensure everyone gets their money’s worth.

“[WWE superstar] Mick Foley famously referred to pro wrestling as the 3 ring circus that it is,” said Trepanier. “We try to provide our fans with all 3 rings so-to-speak. We are well known for action packed family friendly events, we always feature great in-ring action, amazing high flyers, great Women’s action, big stars, local favourites, a little bit of something for everybody.”

$20 general admission tickets for March Breakdown can be purchased at BCW’s website: They’ll also be available at the door and through their ticket outlets.

For more information on matches and news about upcoming shows, fans can follow BCW on facebook.