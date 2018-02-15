The City of Windsor’s Arts, Culture & Heritage Fund will once againb distribute grants to individuals and cultural organizations to help stimulate creative and economic growth.

“The ACHF program assists in supporting exciting and engaging concepts which have a strong potential to help grow and develop audiences while fostering a greater appreciation for arts, culture and heritage in Windsor,” said Cathy Masterson, Manager of Cultural Affairs.

Since 2014, the ACHF program has awarded $348,800 in grant funding to 142 projects in the City of Windsor. These projects assist in building a stronger creative community that contributes to a prosperous creative economy and to making Windsor an attractive and affordable place to live.

2018 Application Deadlines:

ACHF 2018 Round 1: Applications accepted from Monday, February 19th, 2018 through to Friday, March 23rd, 2018 at 3pm.

ACHF 2018 Round 2: Applications accepted Monday, August 20th, 2018 through to Friday, September 21st, 2018 at 3pm.

$43,600 will be awarded in each of the two funding rounds in 2018.

Further details on the program objectives, application process, eligibility requirements, consultations and current deadlines are available online at www.achfwindsor.ca.