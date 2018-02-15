The Essex County Library’s Amherstburg Branch will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, February 20yj, 2018 in order to repair the water-damaged lower level of the library.

During the construction period, the Essex County Library will provide a ‘pop-up’ library at the Libro Credit Union Centre, where library staff will be available for limited hours, with a selection of books and resources to check out, beginning on Saturday, February 17th. A schedule will be posted to the library’s website soon.

In addition, home mail delivery service will be available for Amherstburg residents who would like to continue to receive their requested/reserved items.

The closure is anticipated to last approximately five weeks.