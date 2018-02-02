On February 2nd, OPP stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 401 near Manning Road after it was clocked at a speed of more than 150 kilometers per hour.

Mohamed Waked, age 21 of Windsor, Ontario, a G2 driver has been charged with racing a motor vehicle.

Police say his vehicle was impounded and his driver’s licence was suspended as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act.

This is the 2nd G2 licenced driver charged for excessive speed by Essex County OPP in the past two weeks.